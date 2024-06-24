Rotherham United transfer news: Experienced Steve Evans favourite is signing number nine

Steve Evans has signed winger Alex MacDonald for a third time, making the winger Rotherham United's ninth signing of a frenetic transfer window.

The Warrington-born 34-year-ol previously played for Evans at Gillingham and Stevenage, where his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Millers squad has undergone a complete overhaul following relegation to League One and the appointment of manager Evans for a second spell at the club.

MacDonald has played Europa League football on loan at Falkirk from first club Burnley, and has represented England and Scotland at youth level.

He also has coaching experience, having assisted caretaker manager Steve Lovell when Evans was sacked by Gillingham in January 2022. Evans re-appeared at Stevenage in March, and signed MacDonald in the next transfer window.

He has also played for Burton Albion, Oxford United and Mansfield Town, and also had two loans at Plymouth Argyle as a Burnley player in 2012.

Like Evans' other eight signings, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Powell, Joe Rafferty, Liam Kelly, Sean Raggett, Reece James, Zak Jules and Shaun McWilliams, MacDonald arrives on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, right-back Peter Kioso has joined Oxford United.

