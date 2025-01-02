Rotherham United transfer news: Steve Evans allows forward to return to Premier League high-fliers after loan spell cut short

ROTHERHAM United loanee Esapa Osong has officially returned to parent club Nottingham Forest.

The forward, who joined on a season-long loan in the summer window, was widely expected to head back to the East Midlands following an injury-hit time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Osong had been affected by a groin problem and he temporarily headed back to his parent club in November before returning to South Yorkshire.

The 20-year-old made ten appearances in all competitions for the Millers, with his last one being in the defeat to Crawley on November 23.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson.
Speaking after the New Year's Day victory at Lincoln City, Evans - whose side visit Huddersfield Town in League One this coming weekend - also confirmed that winger Joe Hungbo has returned to his parent club in Germany ahead of returning to the UK for a separate loan spell elsewhere.

Mallik Wilks is set to remain at the club, having joined on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday last August.

