Rotherham United transfer news: Steve Evans allows forward to return to Premier League high-fliers after loan spell cut short
The forward, who joined on a season-long loan in the summer window, was widely expected to head back to the East Midlands following an injury-hit time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
Osong had been affected by a groin problem and he temporarily headed back to his parent club in November before returning to South Yorkshire.
The 20-year-old made ten appearances in all competitions for the Millers, with his last one being in the defeat to Crawley on November 23.
Speaking after the New Year's Day victory at Lincoln City, Evans - whose side visit Huddersfield Town in League One this coming weekend - also confirmed that winger Joe Hungbo has returned to his parent club in Germany ahead of returning to the UK for a separate loan spell elsewhere.
Mallik Wilks is set to remain at the club, having joined on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday last August.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.