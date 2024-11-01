Jack Holmes' time at Rotherham United is coming, according to manager Steve Evans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The then-22-year-old winger pulled off one of football's classic fairytales, impressing the professionals with his performance against them in a pre-season friendly for Southern League Premier Division Central Stamford.

Holmes has started for the Millers in the League Cup and Football League Trophy, and Evans hinted he could add the FA Cup to his list at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday. If not, a first League One start is getting closer after catching the eye nine times from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jack has been in our thoughts to start for a number of weeks," said Evans of a player released by Hereford.

"I don't think there has been any game, other than maybe the Carabao Cup tie at Fleetwood Town (his full debut, in August), where Jack hasn't made a really good impression and contribution.

"Rotherham fans love Jack. They love someone with a fairytale story. He's come from being forgotten about to League One. He's come a very humble background, delivering parcels after being thrown on football's scrapheap. He was never going to be a professional player and we found him.

"He comes on to the pitch and creates an air of excitement.

IMPRESSED: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans

"He did it against Stevenage. (Stevenage manager)Alex Revell, by his own admission, knew nothing about him. He said afterwards: 'What about that Holmes lad when he came on?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When Jack comes on, he makes things happen. He makes Mallik (Wilks)'s goal (in that game) – really, Sam (Nombe) should score – and every time he got the ball he was a threat.