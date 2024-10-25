Rotherham United v Stevenage: 'You can't lose faith when I'm here!' says Steve Evans as he points to history

STEVE EVANS has had a bit of a history refresher this week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rotherham United manager has taken some heat lately – and his tetchy reaction to what he saw as "negative" midweek questioning suggested he might be feeling it, going into Saturday's visit of Stevenage 17th in League One. It is well below what is expected this season.

Those expectations are largely based on history – Evans' and Rotherham's in recent third-tier campaigns – topped up by a recruitment drive full of players who also have happy memories at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was to history that manager Evans pointed to try to calm nerves amongst the fanbase. He came to Thursday's press conference having flicked through the history books.

"You can't lose faith when I'm here!" he insisted.

"We had to win the last five games to take us from League Two to League One in my first season here. Some of our fans will be too young to remember but go back to 2012-13 and look at our results.

"I can remember coming into January, we lost to Barnet and Bristol Rovers and a couple of season-ticket holders ripped their season tickets up in front of me. You don't forget those days, you don't forget those faces but you have an inner determination to go and fight.

"We didn't sort ourselves out until February/March.

MEMORIES: Steve Evans during his first spell as Rotherham United manager

"I've got no doubt the process over the season will work. We're going to fight tooth and nail to make it work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling forward Ciaran McGuckin from his loan at Yeovil Town is all about the present.

On Thursday Evans said Jonson Clarke-Harris was making good progress after his injury but not due to be available until after November's international break.

So 20-year-old McGuckin has been called back after three goals in seven appearances for the Glovers.

As for his reaction to a radio reporter after the Millers' second 1-0 defeat in a week – this time to a Leyton Orient side at the wrong end of the table rather than a Wrexham team who have made a very strong start – it had calmed down by Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm passionate aren't I? I came out the dressing room, there's been strong words in the dressing room – good and bad – I'm going to defend my team every step of the play, as people would expect," he reflected.

"But there were no questions on reflection that I think were untoward. I'll stop short of apologising to the journalist but perhaps he should understand my passion.