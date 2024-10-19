Rotherham United v Wrexham: Why Millers will not have stars in their eyes

Steve Evans loves to talk up the "Hollywood story" around Wrexham, but he has told his Rotherham United players to treat them like any other opponent at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

Few third-tier sides have been as hyped as the Red Dragons, with their Hollywood owners and documentary crew in tow to track their rise from non-league football.

With a glamour which outshines even some Premier League sides – especially across the Atlantic – Wrexham attract a fair amount of jealousy too, but the bad news for their detractors is that unlike many, they are using their fame wisely, second League One behind huge-spending Birmingham City. Evans is impressed.

"They're a Hollywood story, aren't they?" he says. "Two guys (co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney) who were not known other than from watching the movies.

"The town of Wrexham must be touching wood every day to hope that continues.

"They been fantastic. They've made a good choice of an experienced manager with Phil (Parkinson). They brought Sean Harvey in as CEO, I know him from Leeds times and EFL times.

"Whoever's advising them is advising them really well. It's a wonderful story and they'll bring a full attendance on Saturday and a fantastic atmosphere as we try to stop their juggernaut from non-league to the top end of League One."

But when the whistle blows on Saturday, Wrexham are just another 11 League One footballers.

BANNED: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans has to watch from the stands

Evans argues: "If we had Charlton here at the weekend, they're an ex-Premier League club who sacked Alan Curbishley (in 2006) because they only finished eighth in the Premier League (they were 12th when his contract was not renewed but the points stands).

"Birmingham look as if they've got fantastic owners investing in Chris (Davies) and his team. Peterborough under Darragh (MacAnthony, their owner) spend their money.

"There's lots of clubs in League One that have got the ilk of a Wrexham. Certainly internally this is not built up any more than Leyton Orient on Tuesday or Stevenage a week on Saturday.

"Each game, the maximum we can get is three points and that's what we're going to try and do.”

Evans, who will be without Jonson Clarke-Harris for around three weeks with a hamstring injury sustained scoring against Peterborough United but who could have Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett back, will be watching from the stands after picking up a suspension for accumulating too many bookings.

"I can't do team-sheets, which is great because I don't like doing team-sheets," he explained.

"Other than that I'm still in the dressing room all the time, still doing the talk, half-time and full-time.

"I made a conscious effort in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy games to sit away and watch. I've come in on the following days and pointed out things you see from above that managers don't see down there.

"It's forced but there's a time where I think that's better for me.