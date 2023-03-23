10 players Rotherham United could sign if Chiedozie Ogbene leaves this summer including Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City and Lincoln City men - gallery
A look at what transfer options are out there for Rotherham United this summer
Chiedozie Ogbene has been a key player for Rotherham United over recent years but his long-term future with the Yorkshire club is up in the air at the moment. His contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.
The Millers are currently looking to stay up in the Championship and risk losing the Republic of Ireland international this summer. He has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this term for Matt Taylor’s side.
Here is a look at 10 players who Rotherham could sign if he was to leave the club...