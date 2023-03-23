A look at what transfer options are out there for Rotherham United this summer

Chiedozie Ogbene has been a key player for Rotherham United over recent years but his long-term future with the Yorkshire club is up in the air at the moment. His contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Millers are currently looking to stay up in the Championship and risk losing the Republic of Ireland international this summer. He has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this term for Matt Taylor’s side.

Here is a look at 10 players who Rotherham could sign if he was to leave the club...

1 . Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town He has scored 19 goals in League Two so far this season.

2 . Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlton Athletic The former Tranmere Rovers man has been a handful for Charlton Athletic in League One over the past couple of seasons.

3 . Jordan Graham, Birmingham City He is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

4 . Daniel Mandroiu, Lincoln City The Irishman has impressed since his switch to Lincoln City last summer.