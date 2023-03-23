News you can trust since 1754
10 players Rotherham United could sign if Chiedozie Ogbene leaves this summer including Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City and Lincoln City men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Rotherham United this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:27 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Chiedozie Ogbene has been a key player for Rotherham United over recent years but his long-term future with the Yorkshire club is up in the air at the moment. His contract expires at the end of the season and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Millers are currently looking to stay up in the Championship and risk losing the Republic of Ireland international this summer. He has scored eight goals in all competitions so far this term for Matt Taylor’s side.

Here is a look at 10 players who Rotherham could sign if he was to leave the club...

He has scored 19 goals in League Two so far this season.

1. Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town

He has scored 19 goals in League Two so far this season. Photo: Pete Norton

The former Tranmere Rovers man has been a handful for Charlton Athletic in League One over the past couple of seasons.

2. Corey Blackett-Taylor, Charlton Athletic

The former Tranmere Rovers man has been a handful for Charlton Athletic in League One over the past couple of seasons. Photo: Joe Dent

He is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

3. Jordan Graham, Birmingham City

He is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Irishman has impressed since his switch to Lincoln City last summer.

4. Daniel Mandroiu, Lincoln City

The Irishman has impressed since his switch to Lincoln City last summer.

