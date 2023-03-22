News you can trust since 1754
Rotherham United transfers: Taylor’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at how Rotherham United could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT

Rotherham United are currently eyeing survival in the Championship and are currently sat in 20th position in the table with nine games left to play. They are four points above the drop zone and saw their last game before the international break postponed against Cardiff City just after half-time due to heavy rain.

Matt Taylor was brought in earlier this season from League One side Exeter City following Paul Warne’s exit to Derby County. Here is a look at how Rotherham could line up in the next campaign under their boss if recent transfer rumours and speculation regarding the Millers are true...

He has statistically been the best goalkeeper in the Championship this season based on data collected by WhoScored.

1. Viktor Johansson

He has statistically been the best goalkeeper in the Championship this season based on data collected by WhoScored. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

He has been an important player for Rotherham over recent seasons.

2. Wes Harding

He has been an important player for Rotherham over recent seasons. Photo: Paul Harding

The Australia international joined the Millers in January from Sunderland and it remains to be seen whether he will return.

3. Bailey Wright, Sunderland

The Australia international joined the Millers in January from Sunderland and it remains to be seen whether he will return. Photo: Frank Reid

The centre-back made the move to Yorkshire last summer.

4. Cameron Humphreys

The centre-back made the move to Yorkshire last summer. Photo: Nigel French

