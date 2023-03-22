Rotherham United transfers: Taylor’s new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - gallery
A look at how Rotherham United could line up next season based on transfer rumours and speculation
Rotherham United are currently eyeing survival in the Championship and are currently sat in 20th position in the table with nine games left to play. They are four points above the drop zone and saw their last game before the international break postponed against Cardiff City just after half-time due to heavy rain.
Matt Taylor was brought in earlier this season from League One side Exeter City following Paul Warne’s exit to Derby County. Here is a look at how Rotherham could line up in the next campaign under their boss if recent transfer rumours and speculation regarding the Millers are true...