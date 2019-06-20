Fixtures 2019-20 – Rotherham United travel to AFC Wimbledon for League One Opener

ROTHERHAM UNITED will begin life back in League One with a date in London at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, August 3 with a home clash against third tier new boys and League Two champions Lincoln City the following weekend on Saturday, August 10.

The Millers do not have long to wait before taking on title favourites Sunderland with a trip to the Stadium Of Light in the offing on Tuesday, September 17.

The return clash against the Black Cats takes place over the final weekend of the season on Sunday May 3.

The Millers renew acquaintances with South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on September 7 when they make the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium, with the reverse fixture taking place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on April 18

Boxing Day will see the Millers away at Shrewsbury Town, five days after a home fixture against Fleetwood Town.

After taking on Peterborough United at the New York Stadium as their last fixture of 2019 on Sunday, December 29, Paul Warne’s side are then at home to Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

Good Friday will see Rotherham at home to Portsmouth with a trip over to Tranmere Rovers awaiting on Monday, April 13.

Fixtures

August

Sat 3 AFC Wimbledon A

Sat 10 Lincoln City H

Wed 14 Carabao Cup One

Sat 17 Burton Albion A

Tue 20 Bury H

Sat 24 Portsmouth A

Wed 28 Carabao Cup Two

Sat 31 Tranmere Rovers H

September

Sat 7 Doncaster Rovers A

Sat 14 Bolton Wanderers H

Tue 17 Sunderland A

Sat 21 Shrewsbury Town H

Wed 25 Carabao Cup Three

Sat 28 Bristol Rovers A

October

Sat 5 Coventry City H

Sat 12 Blackpool A

Sat 19 Oxford United H

Tue 22 Ipswich Town A

Sat 26 Wycombe Wanderers H

Wed 30 Carabao Cup Four

November

Sat 2 Gillingham A

Sat 9 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat 16 Accrington Stanley H

Sat 23 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

December

Sat 7 Rochdale H

Sat 14 Southend United A

Wed 18 Carabao Cup Five

Sat 21 Fleetwood Town H

Thu 26 Shrewsbury Town A

Sun 29 Peterborough United H

January

Wed 1 Blackpool H

Sat 4 Coventry City A Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat 11 Oxford United A

Sat 18 Bristol Rovers H

Sat 25 Peterborough United A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue 28 Ipswich Town H

Wed 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

February

Sat 1 Burton Albion H

Sat 8 Lincoln City A

Tue 11 Bury A

Sat 15 AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 22 Accrington Stanley A

Sat 29 Milton Keynes Dons H

March

Sun 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat 7 Rochdale A

Sat 14 Southend United H

Sat 21 Fleetwood Town A

Sat 28 Gillingham H

April

Sat 4 Wycombe Wanderers A

Fri 10 Portsmouth H

Mon 13 Tranmere Rovers A

Sat 18 Doncaster Rovers H

Sat 25 Bolton Wanderers A

May

Sun 3 Sunderland H