On-loan Fulham star denies any move to Rotherham United.

The newly promoted Championship club will have much work to do if they are to compete successfully in their new league.

Rotherham have already lost the duo of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe to south Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday and will hope to use their departure as a means of bringing in new talent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Millers had reportedly done everything they could to keep the duo at Rotherham but on Wednesday morning, their former manager Paul Warne spoke to the BBC saying: “In regards to Smudge (Smith) and Iky (Ihiekwe), I know they are well though of at our football club.

“We have done everything we can with the chairman’s support to try keep them.

“I have even sent them comedy video messages, when I have had a drink, beggin them to stay!”

As Warne and his squad mourn the loss of Smith and Ihiekwe, they will also look ahead to the opportunity their departure creates.

Here is all the latest transfer news from Rotherham United and their new Championship rivals...

1. Watford star to head back to Premier League The recently relegated Watford are set to lose Daniel Bachmann to Manchester United after the Austrian is looking for a way back to the top flight. United are reportedly 'in talks' with the 27-year-old hoping to bring him in as a back up option for around £4m (Old Trafford faithful)

2. Swansea was desired destination says new signing Harry Darling recently left MK Dons for Swansea City and the Sporting Director for his former club has said: "Swansea was the destination that Harry wanted and eventually they met our valuation for the player." Darling's arrival to Swansea came as little to surprise to many after the Swans secured Russell Martin last summer (Planet Swans)

3. West Brom suffer set-back West Bromwich Albion had been hoping to secure Hamza Choudhury after the 24-year-old made six Premier League appearances for Leicester last season. However, the Foxes have now issued a new wage demand creating difficulties for the Baggies. Choudhury has reportedly 'long-been admired' by West Brom boss Steve Bruce ( Football Transfer Tavern)

4. Coventry Boss sends striker clear message Tyler Walker will return to Coventry after an unsuccessful loan spell at Portsmouth. Walker scored just 11 times for the Sky Blues since 2020 and was unable to recover his scoring abilities down south but his boss Mark Robins will allow him to 'clear the slate' ahead of the 2022/23 campaign (Hampshire Live)