Paul Warne’s League Two leaders beat Hartlepool United on penalties and will now face Sutton United of League Two in the final on Sunday April 3 at 3pm.
Allocation
Rotherham have been allocated 14,856 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium.
Tickets will be sold in the order of North Stand round to the South Stand.
When do they go on sale?
Further information will be published next week detailing the on sale dates along with the details on how to buy your tickets.
Ticket prices
Pricing categories at Wembley Stadium are split into five sections and there is also a concession rate for supporters aged 60 and over as well as for children aged 16 and under. Young Adults, aged 17-21 receive a 25 per cent discount from the full adult price.
Cat 1 ORANGE - £60 Adults, £45 Young Adult, £30 Conc.
Cat 2 PINK - £48 Adults, £36 Young Adult, £24 Conc.
Cat 3 LILAC - £42 Adults, £31.50 Young Adult, £21 Conc.
Cat 4 GREEN - £36 Adults, £27 Young Adult, £18 Conc.
Cat 5 YELLOW - £28 Adults, £21 Young Adult, £14 Conc.
Cat 6 BLUE - £20 Adults, £15 Young Adult, £10 Conc.