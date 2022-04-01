The 22-year-old’s desire to play on the hallowed turf – a pitch he has stepped out on before but not in the way he would have wanted – would provide him with a present that money cannot buy.

A dream might just come true on Sunday when his hometown club tackle Sutton in the Papa John’s Trophy final.

The Millers certainly know the route to the home of football. Their latest visit will be their fourth in 12 years.

Wiles was there on the last occasion in May 2018 when Richard Wood etched his name into club folklore by netting both goals in the club’s League One final victory over Shrewsbury. As a young professional sat just behind the bench, the day was bittersweet.

When Rotherham tackled Leyton Orient in the third-tier play-off showpiece four years earlier, Wiles was on holiday in Skegness.

This time, he is hoping to be front and centre and it would mean the world to him if he could don the red and white jersey this weekend.

Wiles told The Yorkshire Post: “I just want to play at Wembley. Not many people can say they have played there, can they? Not many people get that opportunity to play on that grass.”

On his previous memories, he continued: “It was an amazing day when we got promoted (in 2018), but obviously I was gutted (personally). I didn’t play and was involved in that squad that season on the bench, but still a young boy with a lot to learn.

“Luckily enough, the gaffer brought me along and I was in the changing rooms with the lads before. I got to sit behind the bench. I remember the day being absolutely boiling and I was sat in my tracksuit sweating.

“I went onto the pitch after to celebrate with the lads, but I have never played on it. Hopefully, we can create memories like that again and it would be more special for personal reasons to get on the pitch.

“I am a Rotherham fan, but was in ‘Skeggy’ with my mate at the time (of the Orient final). I watched it in a pub and remember the occasion and the (Alex) Revell goal. I remember the team as I used to be a ballboy.”

A kid from Swinton who was raised in Rawmarsh, Wiles will not be short on the support stakes on Sunday, with a number of pubs in Rawmarsh having chartered coaches to Wembley.

While he hopes to realise a dream, he is also living the dream for his family and especially his older brother Alex, a fellow midfielder who failed to make the grade with the Millers after being a scholar there. He dropped down into non-league football.

Wiles, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in League One, continued: “I ring him up a lot and speak to him about football and get his opinions on things. In life, it is about chances and it was not to be for him.

“You can blame it on other things, but it was just unfortunate. Injuries can come up at a time and it can also be about opinions. Sometimes, you don’t get the deal.

“He is older and wiser now and has moved on from that and still enjoys his football playing for Matlock. He is coming down with some of his friends on Sunday, so he will enjoy the occasion.”

In his early days on the books at Rotherham, Wiles also feared he would not make the cut. A loan spell at South Elmsall-based non-leaguers Frickley Athletic helped change his particular narrative.

If Wiles plays a part in a win on Sunday, he may harken back to those times and give thanks.

“As a young kid, your biggest fear is not getting that next deal. Football is not all roses,” he said.

“When you are not playing, you can feel the tenseness and decisions get made. If you are not playing and performing, you have not got a leg to stand on.

“It is not just about games, but showing a bit in training. Luckily for me, I came back from that loan spell, did really well in training and got that extra year and that’s when I kicked on and proved I was ready for men’s football.”

Alongside his own application to turn around his Millers career, Wiles also credits first-team coach Matt Hamshaw as being a key figure in his own journey.

The respect runs deep and should the Millers prevail on Sunday, they may just afford themselves a moment afterwards.

Wiles said: “He is a very good coach, but also a good man with good morals who respects everyone the same and fairly. He gives his time to everyone.

“He gave me the contract as the gaffer didn’t know much about me. Hammy said: ‘Listen, if he puts his head down, he will be a decent player.’

“But it is not only Hammy. Rich (Barker) and the gaffer have also helped me out massively. They have stuck by me and have been there when I needed them.