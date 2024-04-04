The 25-year-old had managed just 10 appearances for the Millers when he ruptured his Achilles tendon in training in October. It brought his debut season with the club to an abrupt end before it had got into full swing.

In his absence, Rotherham have struggled to keep their heads above water and relegation to League One appears certain. Speaking to SportsBoom, Green has opened up on his frustrating campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I knew straight away I’d done something bad, I just heard a massive pop. I was just rolling around on the floor in agony, it was horrible. I just knew what had happened, I was devastated.

Rotherham United winger Andre Green's season was brought to an abrupt end in October. Image: Bruce Rollinson

“I spent the first month just sitting down doing nothing to get the swelling down and I had to have one of those hospital chairs in the shower, it was just horrible. You take walking for granted, even now I can’t walk properly today. I can’t walk with my daughter and my fiancée, I can’t do normal things.

"That was the most difficult part, but I’ve had a setback as well when I came out my [recovery] boot and re-tore my Achilles. I’ve only just come out of the boot again, so that’s set me back a few more weeks. It’s been really tough.”

Of the six players brought in permanently during the summer window, Green was arguably the most intriguing addition. An undeniably gifted attacking talent, he had won promotion from the Championship with Aston Villa and represented England at various youth levels. However, following a spell with Sheffield Wednesday in 2021, he had left England for two years in Slovakia with Slovan Bratislava.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his time overseas, Green said: “I went over there to play football and I got a lot of games under my belt. I pretty much played every game – and I’d not had that England before, I was always in and out.

“I felt really confident coming back to England and playing well at Rotherham, so it was really frustrating to have got this injury so soon after I’d come back and joined the club.”

Green landed a two-year contract at the New York Stadium, having done enough to impress former Millers boss Matt Taylor during a trial period. Although he is not yet ready for a return to action, he is hoping to be back on the pitch in pre-season.

He said: “I should be back for pre-season hopefully, but I can finally see light at the end of the tunnel. I’ve just got to stay positive and hope I come back the same, if not better. You never know, but I’m confident I will. It has been difficult to see it because sometimes you go in [to the club] and you’re not seeing progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad