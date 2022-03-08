Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo set for month on sidelines as injury problems mount up front

With Will Grigg's season over, Georgie Kelly's planned debut in doubt because of a calf strain and Josh Kayode struggling too, it adds to the issues the title-chasing Millers have up front going into Wednesday's Football League Trophy semi-final at Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's not good," said Warne of Ladapo's injury. "He's got a pretty severe tear in the top of his quad so we'll be missing him for a long period. I don't want to put a timeline on it but it will be greater than a month.

INJURY: Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has torn a quad muscle

"We've got a few issues, a few I don't really want to explain too much. Jamie Lindsay's had an injection in his shoulder, he's been struggling with that and that's why he was omitted from the squad at the weekend. Hopefully he should be okay.

"JJ (Kayode)'s had a swollen knee, George (Kelly) has bit of a problem in his calf so there's a few problems we need to have a look at. Hopefully it won't affect our matchday squad but they might.

"We have to prepare as if a lot of them aren't available."

Top-of-the-table Rotherham have games against Wycombe Wanderers (away), Lincoln City (home), Shrewsbury Town (home), Sunderland (away - if it is not moved because of international call-ups) and Portsmouth (away)in the next month, with a further five matches to complete their regular league programme.

There is some good news, however, with on-loan Huddersfield Town centre-back Rarmani Edmonds-Green set to make his first appearance since injuring his hamstring at Crewe Alexandra in late January, and wing-back Mickel Miller back after an eight-game absence with a problem in the same area.

"They'll be in the matchday squad for sure," confirmed Warne. "REG is a bit further ahead than Mickel but I've been told by my trusted physios they're both ready to start so they'll be in the squad for sure."