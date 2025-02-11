Rotherham United's Steve Evans on an unusual feeling as he rues 0-0 draw

Steve Evans had an unusual feeling on Tuesday – coming away from Bloomfield Road disappointed with a draw.

Evans' Rotherham United played well at Blackpool in League One but were unable to take the points after Jordan Hugill miskicked a good chance made for him by Sam Nombe, and an apparent foul on the impressive Pelly Ruddock-Mpanza was waved away, leaving the two sides to settle for a 0-0.

"I thought we were very good," said Evans. "I don't think there was anyone in the stadium who wouldn't say we shouldn't win the game, particularly in the second half.

"We've had lots of entries and probably a record number of crosses. That would be my criticism, that we lacked end product.

"We made the one good chance of the game and we were a bit unlucky it got stuck under Jordan's feet.

"I think it's a commendable performance when you consider we were without the likes of Sean Raggett, Dan Gore, who's heartbroken because he's going to miss a few weeks, we're missing (Johnson) Clarke-Harris, we're missing (Shaun McWilliams), we're missing (Alex) MacDonald. Do they start tonight? probably most of them do.

"You can see why we had a couple of academy kids on the bench but we will promote our academy kids and those two boys deserved to be with us.

"I've drawn at Blackpool many times in my career and I've always come away thinking it was a good point but not tonight. I said to them it was a game we should win.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Since Stevie Bruce) has been here there's not been too many boos around the stadium but our press was good, we showed tenacity, our building through the thirds was terrific, as good as we've played away from home."

On the penalty decision, Evans said: "I think it was a penalty.

"The referee could have made a decision in our favour but it was in front of the Blackpool supporters so we were unlikely to get it."

