Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson set to return after being stranded in Sweden after Brussels terrorist attack

Rotherham United will have to check on Viktor Johansson mentally as much as physically after the goalkeeper was caught up in a terrorist attack during an international break of extreme emotions for him.

The Swede was due back in Yorkshire on Wednesday evening after a week which saw his international debut as a substitute against Moldova last Thursday, before being part of the squad which travelled to Brussels for a game abandoned at half-time on Monday.

When it emerged two Swedish fans had been shot in the city in what the authorities described as a terrorist attack the squad was sent straight back to their homeland without being able to pick up possessions, leaving Johansson unable to return until getting his passport back.

Rotherham and Ipswich Town are due to be the first Championship teams back from the international break, meeting at the New York Stadium for Friday’s televised game.

"We can all understand the situation which has happened out in Belgium and the effect that's had on the Swedish national team," said Johansson’s club manager Taylor.

"It's been a difficult situation for (Johansson) and his family. I spoke to him on the phone on Tuesday. He was back in Sweden after a surreal course of events where they were flown directly from pretty much the stadium back to Sweden without any of their belongings, including their passports and luggage.

"He's had to wait in Sweden for everything he needs to get back to the UK.

"It's unprecedented but unfortunately a terrorism attack is the reason behind it.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those severely affected.

"Viktor had such a high in the previous game after getting his first international cap so it was real mixed emotions for him and we'll support him when he gets back."

Johansson is one of the Championship’s best goalkeepers so Rotherham will be keen to have him against the division's top scorers but he has been through a difficult experience.

"For a game to be called off in those circumstances, being scared is understandable," said Taylor. "His partner was in the stadium as well.

"There's a host of emotions going through him which I'm sure he'll speak openly about when he's right to do so, he's an honest lad. The main thing is he's back safe and we can support him through what he needs.

"He's a professional lad and he'll be desperate to get back playing but I'm sure the last week or so had given him a bit of experience he never thought he'd encounter."

Hall and Lee Peltier were Taylor’s only specialist options at Southampton in the game before the break but the former’s latest niggle somewhat offsets Morrison’s availability for the first time since August.

"We've got a bit of an issue with Hally, we're yet to determine what that looks like,” said Taylor.