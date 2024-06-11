DONCASTER Rovers signing Tom Nixon is targeting a tilt at the League Two title after sealing his permanent switch from Hull City.

Nixon, who spent last term on loan at Rovers and was a regular in the first half of the campaign, has signed a three-year deal.

He said: "I had a great year here last season and I think I came along a lot in my first season in the league.

"The gaffer (Grant McCann) and Cliff (Byrne) know how to get the best out of me and I'm sure I'll improve a lot over the next few years.

"The gaffer (Grant McCann) and Cliff (Byrne) know how to get the best out of me and I'm sure I'll improve a lot over the next few years.

Doncaster Rovers new signing Tom Nixon (left). Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I'm excited about what we can achieve here. Next season, hopefully we win the league."

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks has completed his move to Championship newcomers Oxford United.

Vaulks, 30, who won the club's player of the season award last term after helping the Owls secure a memorable 'Great Escape' from relegation, had been offered fresh terms by the Hillsborough outfit.

But an agreement could not be reached.

The ex-Rotherham player said: "I’m really happy to get it done. I’ve known about it for a while now and I’m really impressed by the ambition of the football club. There’s a structure in place and it feels like a club that wants to go in the right direction and hopefully we are on the journey upwards."

Meanwhile, ex-Owls schemer Alex Hunt has joined National League side York City on a permanent basis from Grimsby Town.

Middlesbrough are close to finalising a £3m move to sign USA international midfielder Aidan Morris.

The Athletic are reporting that Boro have struck a deal with MLS side Columbus Crew for the 22-year-old, capped five times by the US senior team.