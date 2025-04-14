Ruben Selles on a 'huge point' for Hull City - and where he needs to be better

Ruben Selles said his Hull City had taken a "huge point" at home to Coventry City, but he blamed himself for another goal conceded at the start of the second half.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comfortably outplayed in the first period, goalkeeper Ivor Pandur kept the Tigers in the game and they ought to have led when Kasey Palmer was denied by consecutive goalline clearances in the same move.

But for the second home game running, Hull conceded an own goal in the first minute after the restart. a tame, off-target Matt Grimes shot bouncing in off Charlie Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HUll could have subsided thinking it was not going to be their night but Abu Kamara, played through by fellow substitute Nordin Amrabat scored an equaliser whcih allowed the Tigers to take a 1-1 draw from a Sky Blues side still well placed to make the Championship play-offs.

"That feels like a huge point due to the circumstances conceding that goal that early in the second half, to be able to come back, score the goal and keep the point, I think the game was going in that direction – they had some chances, we had some chances so we'll take it," reflected Selles.

"They didn't have any situation as clear as Kasey's situation, probably, I don't remember any, more Ivor just making those saves, (even though) they have two of the best strikers in the league."

But Hull continued their pattern of conceding early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spoke about it, we put some strategies (in place) but as a team we need to be more clear in what we're doing at the beginning of the second half," said Selles. "We need to eradicate those moments, especially the moments going against us because of ourselves, not because of the opposition. It was too easy again.

HUGE POINT: Ruben Selles (Image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

"We need to keep developing and hopefully eradicate those moments at the beginning of the second half.

"It's not good enough from not only the players, also from us.

"As much as we deliver the message to try to be consistent in how we play, there are some situations where we need to be bigger in our clearance and don't keep ourselves under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not only that, at the beginning of the second half I thought we had an action where we had three chances to make a big clearance and then follow the ball to apply pressure in the opposition half and we didn't do it. Those are the moments I need to be more clear in what I need from the team."

MISSED CHANCES: Kasey Palmer (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

The double change which saw Amrabat and Kamara introduced early in the second half hardly met with supporter enthusiasm, but proved a good decision.

"I think I know a little bit what I'm doing!" said Selles "I knew Abu and Nordin could make an impact in the positions we brought them on in and we moved (Joe) Gelhardt a little bit higher om the pitch.

"I think that worked, not only in the situation we scored from but also in other situations we created.

"We knew we could have an impact with them on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Egan was substituted in the second half after some concerning problems.

"John Egan had some problem with his vision in the second half, that's why we stopped the game," confirmed Selles. "It was not a concussion."