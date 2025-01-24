Ruben Selles on Hull City's 'statement performance' at Sheffield United

Ruben Selles praised his Hull City players for a statement performance after they won 3-0 at Sheffield United.

Matt Crooks scored a brilliant first goal from distance to give Hull the lead, and they added to it with a goal from substitute Matty Jacob and a Harrison Burrows own goal brought about by a run from another who came off the bench, Joao Pedro.

"I think that's a statement performance, the victory comes with the performance," said Selles after his fourth win as Hull coach.

"I think we were very solid with the things we did today. I know there are some good things in my team and I expected my team to have character and play in the way we wanted. We saw these things today.

"We have been talking about getting the key moments of the game on our side and I think that's what we did. Sometimes when you play a really good team, if you just come with the initiative of just being low and waiting for things to happen you are not going to get anything.

"We showed we can press them higher in the pitch but they have quality and sometimes they break our pressure so we have to go lower to defend.

"We did it excellently and we took our moments and showed a robustness I really liked.

"They have a massive amount of set pieces we defended really well and we are becoming a team that can cope with those moments. We knew in those moments it's difficult to beat us but we also knew there would be some spaces from them and we did those actions brilliantly.

"We followed up, it's not easy for everyone to follow when the action goes so quickly but Matt Crooks followed perfectly and his strike just allowed us to be a little bit more free and play the game we wanted to play."

Hull are still looking to add more players but have signed six players in the transfer market. All but Lincoln made the matchday squad, and four played a part in the game.

"The real thing is the way we do things," said Selles. "Today was no different, the only thing is we (took) those moments.

"We had the same situations against QPR, for example, (although) we perhaps defended a bit better.

"I think the result comes as a consequence of the things we do and I'm proud this team has an identity and has been showing it since my very first day.

"Then it's up to us to find those moments to win matches regularly and be competitive regularly. That's the challenge for us.