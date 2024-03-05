The Hollywood star is a fan of the Whites and even narrated the Amazon Prime documentary that followed the club’s fortunes under Marcelo Bielsa. He has now insisted he is financially involved with the club, following the 49ers Enterprises takeover at Elland Road last summer.

After being accused of putting his money into League Two outfit Wrexham on social media platform X, Crowe responded to set the record straight.

He said: “I don’t have any part of what’s going on in Wrexham man. I’m really impressed with Ryan and Rob, and what they are achieving, but I’m not part of that. I do however have a very small connection now financially to LUFC via the 49er family. So, yeah, exactly… but opposite.”

Leeds United have a number of high-profile investors. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Wrexham are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have breathed life into a club that had previously been struggling in the National League. They now compete in League Two, having had their coffers boosted since the change in ownership.

Crowe is not the only famous face involved with Leeds. When 49ers Enterprises took control of the club, a number of high-profile figures including Michael Phelps and Jordan Spieth got involved.