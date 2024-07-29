Saipan film: Barnsley legend Mick McCarthy to be played by Steve Coogan in movie about Roy Keane spat
The film, titled Saipan, will focus on the events leading up to the Republic of Ireland’s turbulent 2002 World Cup campaign. McCarthy was the manager at the time and the film’s title references a public spat between McCarthy and his captain Roy Keane.
Keane was sent home in the build-up to the tournament and the incident has divided opinion among football fans over the course of the last 22 years. It will now be brought to the screen, with BAFTA-winning actor Coogan taking on the role of McCarthy.
Éanna Hardwicke will portray Keane, with the film due to go into production this summer. It will be directed by award-winning filmmakers Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, using an original script written by Paul Fraser.
The directors said: “We’re thrilled to be working with this extraordinary cast and creative team to tell the story of an infamous moment in Irish and football history that drew battle lines across a nation, cast its hopes, dreams and sense of identity into disarray, and briefly made a tiny volcanic island in the Pacific one of the most famous places on earth.”
Producers, Macdara Kelleher and John Keville, said: “A million words have been written about what happened on that fateful week in 2002 on the tiny island of Saipan.
"Next year, audiences will finally get to experience first-hand the feud between Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy and why it was labelled ‘the worst preparation for a World Cup campaign ever’. We are so excited to have Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn direct this iconic story with our equally iconic cast.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.