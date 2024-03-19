First-team affairs at the Stadium of Light are currently being overseen by Mike Dodds, who stepped up to become interim head coach for the second time this season when Michael Beale was relieved of his duties. He had previously taken the reins when Tony Mowbray was axed earlier on in the campaign.

Dodds is expected to be at the helm until the end of the season and as May draws closer, speculation as to who Sunderland will appoint becomes more rife. Among the Techopedia favourites is Keane, who previously led Sunderland between 2006 and 2008.

Manchester United icon Roy Keane is among the favourites to become Sunderland's next manager. Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

He led the club into the Premier League but was axed due to struggles in the top flight. Keane then went on to manage Ipswich Town from April 2009 until January 2011, a stint that was his last as a number one.

The 52-year-old has, however, held coaching roles at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest as well as with the Republic of Ireland national team. In recent years, Keane has been more prominent on the punditry scene.

He regularly appears on Sky Sports to cover Premier League fixtures and has won admirers for his straight-talking style and brutal verdicts. The former Republic of Ireland international has been priced at 7/1 to make a dramatic return to management with Sunderland.

Steve Cooper, sacked by Nottingham Forest in December, sits top of the list of favourites at 3/1. Fellow Manchester United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy is also among the favourites, as is former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.