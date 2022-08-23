Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gunners were reluctant to lose the Netherlands Under-15 and Under-17 international, but his determination to join Hull appears to have forced the move through despite unhappiness from their own support.

The deal includes the option for Championship Hull to make it permanent.

M'Hand, who is now 18, was given a five-year contract when he joined from Feyenoord in 2020 and his younger brother Ismail is in the Gunners' academy.

The closest M'Hand had got to first-team football so far was being an unused substitute against Leeds United in the League Cup, and four appearances spread over two seasons in the Football League Trophy. He scored against Newport County in last season's competition.

M’Hand is the 11th player signed by Hull this summer.

Dual citizenship means he also qualifies to play for Morocco.