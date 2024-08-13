Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is set to hand a debut to new loan signing Patrick Kelly against Salford City.

Carabao Cup action beckons for Rovers, who kickstarted their League Two campaign in stylish fashion with a 4-1 rout of Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

There was no place in the squad for Kelly, who had made the loan switch from West Ham United in the days leading up to the league opener.

Hailed by McCann as an “exciting” player, the 19-year-old appears set for his Doncaster bow at the Peninsula Stadium.

West Ham United have loaned midfielder Patrick Kelly to Doncaster Rovers. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Speaking after the win over Accrington, McCann said: "He’s only trained a day-and-a-half really, the last two days we’ve been prepping.

"He’s had a tough travel diary over the last three or four weeks. That’s all it was really. He’ll play some part on Tuesday. Again, a really exciting player.”

Doncaster’s squad has been bolstered with some shrewd additions this summer and the club have managed to avoid another availability crisis.

Heading into their league opener, only midfielder Ben Close was unavailable.

The trip to Salford will give McCann an opportunity to run the rule over those who did not make his first starting XI.

He said: "We'll make changes. A lot of players need minutes now and we want to keep them on that trajectory.

"We don't want to be giving them all a good pre-season but then giving them no game time, so there'll be changes.”

One player who appears unlikely to be involved is defender James Maxwell. He picked up an injury in the dying embers of the Accrington clash and the initial prognosis was far for promising.

McCann explained: “Truthfully, it doesn’t look too good for him. But, fingers crossed. Sometimes, when you have something like that, there’s nobody around him, he’s felt his foot.