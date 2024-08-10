What a difference a year makes.

When availability issues subsided, the real Doncaster came to the fore and a play-off charge was mounted.

Although the club fell short at the semi-final stage of the League Two play-offs, they are now among the clubs being tipped for an assault on the automatic promotion slots.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann almost has a full squad to pick from for the season opener. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

They are set to kickstart their campaign on home turf, against Accrington Stanley. Rovers boss Grant McCann has been given a welcome headache, with only midfielder Ben Close absent through injury.

McCann said: “We got a bit stronger towards the end of last season but we never had this riches of choice. It’s good, it creates competition, it creates a willingness to get into the team and not get out of the team.

"That’s what we need because once that window shuts, it shuts. We need to make sure we’re as strong as possible. We can’t have the same issues we had at the start of last season.”

Close is training but remains weeks away from a return to the fray.

McCann explained: “Just Ben Close will be missing from the squad on Saturday. He’s stepped up his training over the last week or so, just trying to get more high-speed spring distances into him.

"Obviously, when you’re coming back from an injury like Ben has had, it’s just a matter of time really. Unfortunately, the pre-season games have finished, because he’s in probably in the place now where he’s ready for some game time.

"We’ll keep topping him up in training. He’s doing a lot to get himself up to speed. He’s probably still three weeks away from any sort of first-team football, but we’ll keep working with him.”

Strength in depth breeds confidence and with the season set to begin, McCann is certainly not short of it.