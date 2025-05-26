Scarborough Athletic given until late July to get temporary home up to scratch

Scarborough Athletic have until the end of July to get Bridlington Town's Queensgate ground up to Conference North standard to retain their place in the National League.

The Seadogs will return to the ground where they spent the first 10 years of existence next season, after being rocked by the scale of problems at the council-owned home they moved to in 2017, at Scarborough's Sports Village.

With York City's heavily-used Community Stadium the only their National League-standard ground in North Yorkshire, the news was a threat to their very existence.

But Northern Premier League Bridlington have come to the rescue, and agreed to host them, as they did when Scarborough played at that level, and in the North Counties East League below.

Scarborough's volunteer board have come up with a plan that should see the upgrades completed in time to meet league standards by their deadline at the end of next month.

The move has been approved both by the National League – which administers the Conference Premier, North and South – and the Northern Premier League. Bridlington play in the Northern Premier League’s East division, finishing 18th last season.

Under the management of former Middlesbrough and Manchester United player Jonathan Greening, the Seadogs were 13th in Conference North.

PITCH PROBLEMS: Work on a new playing surface at Scarborough Athletic's Scarborough Sports Village home will be more complicated and expensive than expected (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

An open meeting is planned at Scarborough Cricket Club from 7pm on June 4 for "anyone with interest in our football club".