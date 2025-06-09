Manchester City confirm Leeds United academy graduate's exit with ex-Middlesbrough man 'eyed' as replacement

Manchester City have confirmed the release of former Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Scott Carson.

A product of the Leeds youth system, Carson has gone on to enjoy a decorated career between the sticks.

As well as Wednesday, the 39-year-old has represented the likes of Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

The England-capped stopper has spent recent years as a third-choice option at Manchester City, playing a key role behind the scenes as well as providing depth.

However, six years after he joined the club from Derby County, Carson is moving on.

Manchester City have confirmed the departure of veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson.Manchester City have confirmed the departure of veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson.
Manchester City have confirmed the departure of veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson. | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Manchester City statement

A statement issued by Manchester City read: “Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer.

“The 39-year-old has been at the club since 2019, acting as a valued part of the goalkeeping unit. He originally arrived on loan before completing a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

“The experienced goalkeeper’s debut for City came in the May 2021 victory at Newcastle United before a second appearance in the Champions League round of 16 second leg with Sporting CP in 2021/22.

“Having made his maiden senior appearance for Leeds United all the way back in January 2004, Carson has now spent an incredible 21 years as a professional.

“During his time at City, Carson has been praised by goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor and peers Ederson and Stefan Ortega Moreno for his work ethic and the effect of his positive attitude amongst the group.

“He has been part of a squad that has lifted 12 major honours over the last six seasons during what has been a historic period of success for Pep Guardiola’s team.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Scott Carson was a popular figure at Manchester City.Scott Carson was a popular figure at Manchester City.
Scott Carson was a popular figure at Manchester City. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Scott Carson replacement eyed

Manchester City appear to be keen on filling the gap opened by Carson’s exit, with former Middlesbrough stopper Marcus Bettinelli thought to be in the sights.

The 33-year-old, who earned an England call-up in 2018, has been a back-up option at Chelsea since 2021.

He had previously been the number one at Middlesbrough, having arrived at the Riverside on loan from Fulham for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Telegraph have claimed he has been identified as a potential replacement for the popular Carson.

