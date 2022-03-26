Scunthorpe United 0 Harrogate Town 3: Sulphurites cruise to first victory in eight

Harrogate Town celebrate after Jack Diamond fired them into a 2-0 lead against Scunthorpe United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites ran out 3-0 winners at Glanford Park courtesy of goals from George Thomson, Jack Diamond and Will Smith, a result which lifts them one place in the table to 15th and 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Scunthorpe came into the game in even worse form than their visitors having lost six of their previous eight, and could have found themselves behind inside the first 60 seconds as Alex Pattison fired narrowly wide.

The Iron would however go on to create a couple of decent chances of their own during the early exchanges, Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley being forced to save from both Tyrese Sinclair and Joe Nuttall one-on-one.

But, Town got their noses in front with 22 minutes gone when Thomson swung over a left-wing corner which beat everyone and found its way inside the far post.

Diamond almost added a second shortly before the interval, shooting past Rory Watson and just beyond the upright, but did find his range just past the hour-mark.

Having advanced into the Scunthorpe box from the left, he beat an opponent with a stepover before smashing home.

Diamond then played Calum Kavanagh through on goal, though both his effort and Luke Armstrong's follow-up were well saved by Watson.