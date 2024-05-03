The 40-year-old served as a first-team coach during the reign of Jimmy Dean, who was recently axed having failed to lead Scunthorpe out of the National League North.

Butler has now been given the opportunity to do so as Scunthorpe look to rise back through the leagues after a turbulent period. After being unveiled, Butler said: “It’s fantastic news for me, and I’m buzzing that Michelle [Harness, owner] and the board have offered me this position.

"It’s been a quick turnaround, and I want to wish Jimmy, Chris [Plummer] and Ant [Coombe] all the best in their future cheers because they’ve worked ever so hard this season.

Andy Butler has previously served as interim manager of Doncaster Rovers. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Onwards to the future, we look and bring in the people we think we can get promotion with, and to finish the job off that we’ve started. I’m going to grasp this with both hands, and I’m going to relish this challenge, because it will be a challenge.”

Butler has previously served as manager of Doncaster Rovers Belles, as well as interim manager of Doncaster Rovers.

Owner and chairperson Michelle Harness said: “We are delighted to give Andy the opportunity to step up from his role as first-team coach. Andy has shown an immense amount of professionalism since the new board came to the football club, and is a fantastic young coach, with a wealth of experience already.

"While we, as a board, decided to make a change, we felt that it was important to have an element of continuity moving forward to embrace the successes we did enjoy last season, and bring those experiences into the 2024/25 season.