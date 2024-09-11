"See you on the Elland Road terraces": Liam Cooper's farewell message as he departs Leeds United for Bulgaria

Liam Cooper has ended a 10-year spell with Leeds United and completed a move to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Championship club’s former captain, 33, has been a free agent since his contract expired in June.

Cooper, who moved to Elland Road in August 2014, made 284 appearances and captained the side when they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 after a 16-year absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds said Cooper would be remembered as “one of the club’s greatest ever captains”.

Leeds United's Liam Cooper has penned a letter to supporters after leaving the club (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In a open letter to Leeds supporters, the Scotland defender wrote: “To the fans, yes you lunatics and the heart beat of our great club.

“Your unwavering support for myself and the boys meant everything. You will never know how much you drive the players on, my only sadness looking back is not getting to lift that title at Elland Road in front of you.

“I leave the club proud of what we achieved together, I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate each and every one of you, for making me a better person and proving far and wide that some things are more important than football.