Serie A outfit 'keen' on recruiting Leeds United, Wolves and Everton-linked forward
Adams is now officially a free agent, having left Southampton following the expiry of his contract. His future has been the subject of speculation for months and Leeds are among those to have been credited with interest.
The club are thought to have a long-standing interest in Adams, who they targeted back in the 2019/20 season during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa. The Scotland international was said to be back on the club’s radar earlier this year, although failure to win promotion appeared to dampen any hope of a deal being done.
Wolves, Everton and Nottingham Forest, however, have continued to be linked with the 28-year-old. The latter appeared to be in pole position, although The Sun have claimed Torino are looking to gazump the Midlands side.
The club are reportedly keen on speaking to Adams with a view to giving him a fresh opportunity in Italy. If a deal is done, it would mark Adams’ first venture outside England.
He started his career in the non-league pyramid, representing Oadby Town and Ilkeston before Sheffield United came calling. Birmingham City was his next stop before Southampton secured his signature in 2019.
He left the Saints having scored 48 goals in 191 appearances for the club. His last outing was at Wembley, when he entered the fray as a substitute in the club’s play-off final win over Leeds.
