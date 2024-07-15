Torino have reportedly joined the race for ex-Sheffield United forward Che Adams, who has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent months.

Adams is now officially a free agent, having left Southampton following the expiry of his contract. His future has been the subject of speculation for months and Leeds are among those to have been credited with interest.

The club are thought to have a long-standing interest in Adams, who they targeted back in the 2019/20 season during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa. The Scotland international was said to be back on the club’s radar earlier this year, although failure to win promotion appeared to dampen any hope of a deal being done.

Che Adams represented Scotland at Euro 2024. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Wolves, Everton and Nottingham Forest, however, have continued to be linked with the 28-year-old. The latter appeared to be in pole position, although The Sun have claimed Torino are looking to gazump the Midlands side.

The club are reportedly keen on speaking to Adams with a view to giving him a fresh opportunity in Italy. If a deal is done, it would mark Adams’ first venture outside England.

He started his career in the non-league pyramid, representing Oadby Town and Ilkeston before Sheffield United came calling. Birmingham City was his next stop before Southampton secured his signature in 2019.