Wolves 'poised' to win race for ex-Sheffield United star targeted by Leeds United and Everton
Speculation regarding the forward’s future has been rife in recent months, with his Southampton contract up in the summer. Wolves have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old, while Leeds and Everton have also been credited with interest.
According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are leading the race to secure the Scotland international’s signature. He has reportedly said yes to a move to Molineux on the basis of assured Premier League football.
Leeds have been linked with the forward on a number of occasions in recent years. They wanted to add Adams to their squad back in 2020, as they hunted a new forward to boost their Championship promotion push.
The club instead landed Jean-Kevin Augustin in a deal that proved disastrous. Fortunately for the Elland Road faithful, it did not derail their promotion bid and they escaped the second tier regardless.
Adams has been in and out of Southampton’s starting XI this season and has notched 15 goals in 40 league outings. He could feature against Leeds next week when the Saints battle the Whites at Wembley for a place in the Premier League.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.