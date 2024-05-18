Wolves are reportedly poised to win the race to sign former Sheffield United star Che Adams, despite interest from Leeds United and Everton.

Speculation regarding the forward’s future has been rife in recent months, with his Southampton contract up in the summer. Wolves have been heavily linked with the 27-year-old, while Leeds and Everton have also been credited with interest.

According to TEAMtalk, Wolves are leading the race to secure the Scotland international’s signature. He has reportedly said yes to a move to Molineux on the basis of assured Premier League football.

Leeds have been linked with the forward on a number of occasions in recent years. They wanted to add Adams to their squad back in 2020, as they hunted a new forward to boost their Championship promotion push.

The club instead landed Jean-Kevin Augustin in a deal that proved disastrous. Fortunately for the Elland Road faithful, it did not derail their promotion bid and they escaped the second tier regardless.