Serie A side 'interested' in Leeds United defender as Brighton & Hove Albion man also eyed
The 24-year-old enjoyed a renaissance at Elland Road last season, bouncing back from a difficult spell in the Premier League to become one of Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenants.
However, injury brought his season to a premature end and Leeds ended the 2023/24 campaign relying on the Welsh partnership of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu in the heart of defence.
Struijk has been pictured out on the grass at Thorp Arch for pre-season training, suggesting he is leaving his injury troubles behind. However, reports have indicated Leeds may have to fend off interest in the former Netherlands youth international.
According to Sky Sports in Italy, Torino are interested in adding the defender to their ranks. The club are also said to have their eye on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Igor Julio.
Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno is reportedly closing in on a move to Napoli, with a switch understood to be close to completion. Il Toro have also been linked with Trabzonspor’s Rayyan Baniya as they look to secure a replacement for their outgoing Italy international.
Struijk is one of the longest-serving players at Elland Road, having been recruited by the Whites from Ajax in 2018. After initially featuring for the Whites at under-23 level, he progressed into the senior set-up.
He eventually won the trust of Marcelo Bielsa and blossomed before enduring a loss of form amid Leeds’ struggles in the Premier League. Last season, he bounced back in style and impressed over the course of his 23 league outings.
He is not the only member of the Leeds squad understood to be attracting interest from overseas. Charlie Cresswell is reportedly in talks about a move to Toulouse, while Glen Kamara has been linked with Rennes.
