Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has reportedly resumed talks with French outfit Toulouse.

The 21-year-old appeared to be closing on a move to Ligue 1 last week before reports indicated negotiations had broken down. It was suggested an agreement could not be reached regarding personal terms.

A £3.8m switch had been mooted but Cresswell was recently pictured at Thorp Arch for pre-season testing. According to the BBC, the move is now back on after the resumption of talks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is reportedly due to fly out to France this weekend and complete a medical ahead of a move to the Stadium de Toulouse. There is also said to be Championship interest in his services and a host of clubs have previously been linked.

Charlie Cresswell is reportedly close to leaving Leeds United. Image: Tony Johnson

He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Millwall and reports of interest from the Lions have surfaced more than once over the last year. The likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have also been named as potential suitors in the past.

Despite speculation, Cresswell remained at Leeds for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign. Although he remained in the ranks, game time was limited and he was afforded just five league outings.