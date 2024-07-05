Leeds United transfer twist as move for Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall-linked man 'revived'
The 21-year-old appeared to be closing on a move to Ligue 1 last week before reports indicated negotiations had broken down. It was suggested an agreement could not be reached regarding personal terms.
A £3.8m switch had been mooted but Cresswell was recently pictured at Thorp Arch for pre-season testing. According to the BBC, the move is now back on after the resumption of talks.
He is reportedly due to fly out to France this weekend and complete a medical ahead of a move to the Stadium de Toulouse. There is also said to be Championship interest in his services and a host of clubs have previously been linked.
He spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Millwall and reports of interest from the Lions have surfaced more than once over the last year. The likes of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have also been named as potential suitors in the past.
Despite speculation, Cresswell remained at Leeds for the duration of the 2023/24 campaign. Although he remained in the ranks, game time was limited and he was afforded just five league outings.
He now appears set for a fresh challenge overseas, one he is thought to be open to. A product of the Leeds academy, Cresswell has amassed 14 senior appearances for the club.
