Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is reportedly closing in on a £3.8m move to French side Toulouse.

The 21-year-old was once earmarked by many as a future Leeds captain, having shone at various youth levels for the Whites. He had also shown promise at senior level, particularly impressing on his Premier League debut against West Ham United in September 2021.

However, in the three years since his top flight bow, Cresswell has failed to establish himself at Elland Road. He was loaned out to Millwall for the 2022/23 season and returned to find himself on the fringes of Daniel Farke’s squad.

Last season, he managed just five league appearances and was linked with a raft of clubs in January. Middlesbrough and Millwall were among those linked but a departure did not materialise.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Toulouse of the French top tier have moved ahead of rivals in the race for Cresswell’s signature. The defender is said to be keen on a move abroad, with Leeds said to have made the academy product available.

Cresswell signed a new deal at Elland Road as recently as last year, when it appeared he could have a significant role to play under Farke. He instead found opportunities limited amid stiff competition.