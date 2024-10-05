Sheffield United retained their unbeaten Championship record in style with a 2-0 win over Luton Town.

The contrast between the sides on show was stark, as Luton displayed a complete absence of exuberance. Sheffield United, on the other hand, were full of it as they clinched three points courtesy of a Jesurun Rak-Sakyi brace.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the respective league positions of the clubs, early control was assumed by Sheffield United.

Luton sat deep and the Blades had to be patient, although showed willingness to probe when opportunities opened up.

Their breakthrough came 12 minutes in, when the visitors failed to clear a bouncing ball on the edge of the box and allowed Rak-Sakyi to pounce. The winger picked the pocket of Mark McGuinness before drilling past Thomas Kaminski.

Luton fans hoping to see the Hatters awoken by the opener were left disappointed. Even when Rob Edwards’ men ventured forward, they did not move at a pace anywhere near quick enough to raise pulses.

Too often, the visitors surrendered possession in their own half and the Blades were merciless, taking advantage of clumsy errors.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi fired Sheffield United into the lead. | Joe Kelly / Sportimage

Callum O’Hare won possession high up the pitch before feeding Kieffer Moore, who drew a save from Kaminski at his near-post.

Confidence was evidently flowing through the Blades and Vinicius Souza stung the palms of Kaminski from around 35 yards out with a long-range piledriver.

It was then Rak-Sakyi’s turn to threaten again, seeing off challenges from three defenders before seeing his effort held by the Hatters stopper.

The Blades kept the spring in their step after the interval, going straight for the jugular in search of a second. Rak-Sakyi got the faintest touch on a Rhian Brewster deliver but could only direct the ball wide.

Luton then served up a rare scare, as a lapse in concentration from Alfie Gilchrist allowed Victor Moses to tee up Jordan Clark. The former Barnsley man found the target but could not get the better of Michael Cooper.

Sheffield United’s lead was soon doubled, as Rak-Sakyi was allowed to receive the ball inside Luton’s box with relative ease. He shifted the ball on to his right foot with some deft footwork before firing through the legs of Kaminski.

Two goals did not whet Rak-Sakyi’s appetite and he continued to ask questions of the visitors. He toyed with Walters before pulling back for Arblaster, who struck wide.

Rak-Sakyi and Brewster made way for Gustavo Hamer and Andre Brooks in the second half, although the Blades did not find themselves blunted.

Brooks eluded his marker to meet a McCallum cross, but misjudged the flight and headed over.

Luton did ask the occasional question as the final whistle edged closer, with desperation fuelling their disjointed ventures forward.

Cooper did not have a busy afternoon between the Blades sticks but had to be alert to stretch and beat away a thunderous strike from Clark.

However, the most dangerous attacking outfit continued to be the hosts. Tyrese Campbell was among those introduced to prove an injection of energy to the attack and was unlucky to see a stabbed effort hit the post.

There was also a scramble on the Luton goal-line, as a sea of bodies wrestled for a touch of the ball. The visitors managed to get the ball to safety, although by then it was a case of damage limitation.