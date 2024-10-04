If only Sheffield United had paid their bills on time a couple of seasons ago, they would be level on points at the top of the Championship. Even with two docked, they are making quiet, impressive progress.

After so few games (eight) a bad result can make such a difference to your league position but the third-placed Blades are just not having them at the moment. The odd scratchy performance – as Wednesday's 1-0 win over Swansea City was at times – but not bad results.

In the slog of the Championship, some games just have to be ticked off. At home to mid-table opposition in the middle of a three-game week normally falls into that category, but can be hard to do.

The victory might have lacked fireworks and might have been secured with a Josh Tymon own goal but it was still deserved and continued some pleasing themes.

This might not be the Championship's most spectacular side – although had Tyrese Campbell not hit the crossbar or his replacement Kieffer Moore not hit a post the margin of victory would have been greater – but they are its only unbeaten team.

Given how used they got to losing last season, that is some feat. Considering the biggest weakness of their revamped squad looks to be its depth, that is good going on the Championship treadmill.

The last player to score past them was Barnsley's Max Watters in a League Cup tie 488 minutes of football (plus no doubt well over half an hour of stoppage time) ago.

"One-nil to the Arsenal," said a smiling Wilder as he took his seat in the post-match press conference, a reference to George Graham's formidable team based on rock solid defensive foundations.

GOOD TIMES: Injured Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster enjoys the victory over Swansea City with his team-mates at full-time

"It's got to be something we can lean on, to keep clean sheets," he continued. "I still don't think we've unbelievably clicked in the middle and top part of the pitch so there's work to be done on that but it's more difficult to create than destroy.

"We're not a counter-attacking team, we're not a defensive team, so we need to be better with the ball. But the boys are willing to put a shift in, get back, recover, get into a good shape and put bodies on the line.

"If it does get past that, we know we've got a goalkeeper able to make some good saves as well.

"I like the group because they're not jumping through hoops or high-fiving each other, they realise there's more to come from us and that we can do better in certain situations."

CHANCES: Tyrese Campbell hit the crossbar on his first Sheffield United start

As usual, Swansea bossed possession. Even after the Blades went up a gear or two in the second half, the visitors still had two thirds of it, yet Michael Cooper's only save came in the 89th minute when Matty Grimes made use of one of a series of sloppily-conceded late free-kicks.

The other bit came tougher. Struggling to break Swansea's press, they gave the ball back too often and too easily in the first half.

"Our attitude was backwards and square, safe, and allowed them to get back into a shape and to press," reflected Wilder.

"I thought the two centre-halves (Harry Souttar and Anel Ahmedhodzic) in the first half gave the ball away far too cheaply. The two midfield players (Vinicius Souza and Sydie Peck) were never positive enough in their approach and the two full-backs (Jamie Shackleton and Harrison Burrows) as well.

SHORT SHIFT: First-choice right-back Alfie Gilchrist was saved until the final half-hour

"I felt a little bit sorry for Gus (Hamer) and (Andre) Brooksy and the top two, Callum (O'Hare) getting in the hole and Tyrese down the side.

"If I was Tyrese I might have had a few words to the players behind me. He's a shoulders player, he makes runs off shoulders. We turned it down so many times."

But the Blades got lucky twice shortly before half-time, Myles Peart-Harris half-heartedly shooting wide when he seemed to think he was offside – the infuriating trend of late linesman's flags mean we will never know if it would have stood – then Tymon thumping a brilliantly-whipped Burrows cross into his own net when all he needed to do was cushion it behind for a corner.

Ruthlessness was missing immediately after the restart, Brooks having three early shots blocked or saved, two falling to Campbell, who went very close with scuffed mishits. Moore was played through and struck the woodwork, Rhian Brewster beat his man then missed.

Campbell and Shackleton were making first starts for the club, Brooks his first since Jesurun Rak-Sakyi bedded in. That is another art to the treadmill – picking the right moments to rest the right regulars.

Moore, Alfie Gilchrist and Rak-Sakyi got breathers until coming on for Campbell, Shackleton and Brooks around the hour.

Swansea coach Luke Williams, a self-confessed fans of the Bramall Lane coaching staff, has the Blades down as promotion contenders.

"Leicester, Southampton, Leeds and Ipswich were really outstanding last season," he commented.

"It's probably a bit more open this season but Sheffield United are certainly going to be in the shake-up."