Sheffield United academy graduate Kyle Walker is reportedly keen on leaving Manchester City for AC Milan.

The 34-year-old has declared his intention to leave Manchester City, nearly eight years on from his move to the club from Tottenham Hotspur.

In a press conference last week, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career.

"In his [Walker's] mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years [somewhere else] for many reasons. For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here."

Kyle Walker started his career at Bramall Lane. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Walker has given the green light to Italian giants AC Milan.

Talks to get a deal between the clubs done are believed to be scheduled, with personal terms also set to be agreed.

Walker is among the Steel City’s greatest footballing exports and made his senior debut for Sheffield United in 2009.

Kyle Walker played in the Championship play-off final for Sheffield United in 2009. | Geoff Caddick/AFP via Getty Images

The Blades could not keep hold of the jet-heeled right-back for long, losing Walker to Tottenham.

He did return to Bramall Lane on loan following his permanent move but he soon forced his way into the picture in North London.

A dream homecoming has long been hoped for at Bramall Lane, with Blades boss Chris Wilder making no secret of his desire to see Walker back in red and white.

Speaking to The Star recently, Wilder said: "When he was talking about finishing his career at Sheffield United he never mentioned that maybe he might have a visit to the Middle East or to somewhere in Italy before!