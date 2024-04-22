The 25-year-old started his career at Bramall Lane before joining AFC Bournemouth, later returning to Sheffield United for the 2020/21 season. His exploits between the sticks earned him a move to Arsenal and he was installed as the new number one at the Emirates Stadium.

However, since the arrival of David Raya, Ramsdale has been forced to play second-fiddle for the Gunners. This season, he has managed just six Premier League appearances.

He has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United and according to The Sun, he could be set for a move to Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Aaron Ramsdale has had two spells at Sheffield United. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Wolves are reportedly set to sell current stopper Jose Sa, with interest from Saudi Arabia said to be rising. The Midlands club are said to be on the lookout for replacements, with former Blade Ramsdale on their wish list. Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher is also said to feature on the list, alongside Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.