Sheffield United are reportedly considering a move for Norwich City defender Grant Hanley.

Harry Souttar has been a rock at the back for the Blades, but the on-loan Leicester City defender has been sidelined by a serious injury.

Speaking following Souttar’s assessment, Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "I thank Harry for his contribution, he’s been absolutely outstanding for us. It’s a major blow for us. He’s snapped his Achilles. It’s just one of those things that happen.

"There’s a couple of overuse injuries but this is what happens when you’re asking players to go again and again, when ordinarily you might have that option to give them a chance of a breather."

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hanley is being considered as an option to reinforce the Blades backline.

Grant Hanley has struggled for minutes at Norwich City this season. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are also thought to be keen on Hanley and the Scotland international has history with the club, having started his career at Ewood Park.

Hanley is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, therefore any agreement would reportedly need to include the offer of a longer stay.

He left Blackburn in 2016, signing for Newcastle United and playing a bit-part role as they clinched the Championship title.

A move to Norwich followed in 2017 and 197 appearances later, he is still on the books of the Canaries.

While the 33-year-old would arguably not be considered a glamorous signing, there is no doubt he has admirable experience of the second tier.

He is five outings short of hitting the 200-appearance mark in the division and has been promoted to the Premier League three times.