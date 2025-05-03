Sheffield United boss issues Femi Seriki update and makes 'difficult decisions' claim ahead of Bristol City clash
Wilder introduced the 21-year-old from the bench as a replacement for Alfie Gilchrist as he shuffled his pack in the second half of the 1-1 draw.
However, the Blades ended the game with 10 men after Seriki was forced off with a shoulder problem.
“He’s going to go for a scan but it didn’t look great,” said Wilder. “There was an awkward fall. That’s going to be our one blow. You go into these games and you want a clean bill of health, which we will [hopefully] have.”
Sheffield United will face Bristol City over two legs in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs and will have some key figures back in contention.
“Shack’s [Jamie Shackleton] back,” said Wilder. “We’ll have Brereton Diaz back, we’ll have Rak-Sakyi back. Brooksy’s [Andre Brooks] played today, Callum O’Hare’s got 90-odd minutes inside him.
“All the boys are topped up, all the boys have been rested. We’ll have 95 per cent of our squad available. We’ve lost some players throughout the season - Blaster [Oliver Arblaster] and Souttar, through contact injuries.
“It was important to get Tom Davies back on the pitch. He’s going to be a big player for us. Having Tom with us is a huge bonus.
“I think the injury record this season has been fabulous. I know it hasn’t been too good over the last two or three years, we’ve sort of got back to where we were before in terms of load.
“A lot of credit to the medical staff and most importantly, a load of credit to the players for how they prepare and what they have to do to get themselves right.”
Wilder now faces the headache of having to assemble an XI while his players battle for a semi-final starting berth.
“We’ve got players, even today, knocking on the door and putting their hand up to play in both games,” Wilder said. “We’ve got some difficult decisions to make but we’re in a good place.”
