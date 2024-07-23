Oli McBurnie is reportedly set to join Spanish side Las Palmas following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract.

It appears he has rejected the offer of fresh terms, instead opting to venture abroad. According to transfers specialist Fabrizio Romano, McBurnie has struck a verbal agreement with Las Palmas.

Oli McBurnie is reportedly set for a fresh start in Spain. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

A medical is said to have been booked in for Friday (July 26), ahead of a deal being completed. If it gets over the line, it would mark his first move outside the United Kingdom.

McBurnie made his senior breakthrough at Bradford City before being prised from West Yorkshire by Swansea City. While waiting for an opportunity in Wales, he had a particularly productive loan stint at Barnsley.