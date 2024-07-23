Sheffield United dealt blow as former Barnsley and Bradford City man 'set' for overseas move
The 28-year-old’s contract ran out at the end of the season, technically bringing the curtain down on his five years at Bramall Lane. However, reports suggested the Blades were trying to keep hold of the Scotland-capped frontman.
It appears he has rejected the offer of fresh terms, instead opting to venture abroad. According to transfers specialist Fabrizio Romano, McBurnie has struck a verbal agreement with Las Palmas.
A medical is said to have been booked in for Friday (July 26), ahead of a deal being completed. If it gets over the line, it would mark his first move outside the United Kingdom.
McBurnie made his senior breakthrough at Bradford City before being prised from West Yorkshire by Swansea City. While waiting for an opportunity in Wales, he had a particularly productive loan stint at Barnsley.
Sheffield United took him back to Yorkshire in 2019 and he has scored 29 goals in 159 appearances for the club. Las Palmas compete in La Liga and finished 16th in the Spanish top tier last term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.