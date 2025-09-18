Sheffield United and Everton have reportedly shown interest in David Weir following his Brighton & Hove Albion departure.

The 55-year-old, a centre-back for the likes of Everton and Rangers in his playing days, had a brief spell as manager of Sheffield United in 2013.

He has transitioned away from coaching in recent years and most recently served as the technical director at Premier League club Brighton.

However, he recently vacated his post with Brighton looking to freshen up their technical department.

David Weir had a brief spell as Sheffield United boss in 2013. | Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Sheffield United and Everton linked with David Weir

According to reporter Graeme Bailey, Weir may not be out of work for long. Sheffield United and Everton, two of his former employers, have both been credited with interest in handing the former Scotland international an off-field role.

Bailey told Everton News: “David Weir is ready to get back into football, and a few options are presenting themselves. Sheffield United have shown an interest, but Everton are another who have an interest in him.

“Clearly, he has that relationship with the club and comes with a hugely impressive CV from his time at Brighton. Weir would be very open to move to the Hill Dickinson.”

Regarding Weir’s Brighton exit, the club’s chairman Tony Bloom said: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction. I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us, and to wish him well for the future”.

David Weir was assisted by Lee Carsley during his Sheffield United reign. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Changes at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United have already moved to recruit a former Blade, restoring Chris Wilder to the Bramall Lane helm after axing him in the summer.

Wilder has stepped in to replace Ruben Selles, bringing an end to the Spaniard’s brief and disastrous stint in charge.