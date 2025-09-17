Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic are reportedly monitoring Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn.

The 27-year-old, a versatile attacker, has been a revelation since arriving at Oakwell from Mansfield Town in the summer of 2024.

He was a bright light in a difficult 2024/25 season for the Reds, who managed to retain his services despite interest from higher up the pyramid.

His form has continued into the new campaign, with the forward having notched five goals in seven league games.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn has reportedly attracted Championship interest. | Tony Johnson

Championship trio linked with Barnsley star

It appears Barnsley could have their resolve tested again in January, with SportsBoom crediting a trio of Championship clubs with interest.

Sheffield United are said to be monitoring the Barnsley talisman, while Birmingham and Charlton are also thought to be keen.

It has also been suggested there is interest north of the border in Scotland, where Keillor-Dunn has previously plied his trade with Ross County and Falkirk.

Barnsley’s summer resolve

Barnsley’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz has insisted bids for Keillor-Dunn, Luca Connell and Adam Phillips were all knocked back over the summer.

He said: “We had multiple offers for all three of those and rejected them, which I think shows a commitment to keeping hold of our best players.

"I know originally, from what the chairman said back in April, it seemed like they were going to go, regardless.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored 19 goals in his maiden Barnsley campaign. | Tony Johnson

"But it was never the case and we were never going to let them go below what we think they are valued at.

"The biggest bonus since Conor [Hourihane, head coach] has come in and the way he has got them playing, the style of football and playing to all of their strengths, I think a few of them are quite a bit happier to stay here.

"And they see that if they were to go to a bottom or mid-range Championship [team] or even other top-end League One clubs, are they going to get to play in a style of football which is attractive and plays to their strengths this much?