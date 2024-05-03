Sheffield United have three games left to play in the Premier League, with a clash with Nottingham Forest next up this weekend.

However, with the club’s relegation to the Championship already confirmed, Wilder is pressing ahead with plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussions with targets have already been held, while there have also been talks with players who will not be required in the Blades ranks next term.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is pressing ahead with plans for next season. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Wilder said: “I'm getting on it with it now. I'm meeting players, I'm speaking to agents, we're heavily in discussions with targets. We're speaking to players that might not be on the next part of the journey here and to their agents as well.

"There's a lot of moving parts in that. There's players that are out of contract, there's players that are in contract, that may not be part of that journey.

"There's options to be taken up, there's young players to talk to. We're heavily engrossed in it and have been for quite a while. Really, now, it does step up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making such plans so early on may be deemed ruthless by some but it appears a blunt approach may be of benefit to the Blades cause.

Wilder has signalled his intention to hit the reset button and believes brutal honesty is the way forward for Sheffield United.

He said: “I've got great clarity. I've had it for quite a while. I said in a previous interview, if players start to turn up with four, five, six games to go, I'm saying 'where were you for the last 35 games?', if I'm totally honest about that.

"It's quite a harsh way of looking at it but it's an honest and correct way of looking at it. Sometimes, to my detriment really, I'm too honest and open about views at the times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe sometimes I should keep my counsel. But that's the way I roll and I think this is an honest, down-to-earth football club, and that's the way I see us going about our business. These decisions have been made, tough decisions, some easy decisions as well, but all for the benefit of the football club.”

After a season of taking hits and nursing bruises, the Bramall Lane faithful could be forgiven for relishing a return to the Championship.

However, there is an array of cautionary tales told by fans of clubs who have become stranded in the EFL. With a strong budget at his disposal, Wilder is keen to ensure the Blades can bounce back immediately.