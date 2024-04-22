The 24-year-old, the brother of current Blades loanee James, has enjoyed a stellar campaign in League One with Barnsley. The Luton forward has scored 11 goals in the third tier and registered four assists.

There was Championship interest in the attacker during the January window, but he remained at Oakwell beyond the deadline. However, he may get the chance to step up to the second tier this summer.

John McAtee has impressed on loan at Barnsley. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sheffield United look destined for a return to the Championship, stranded at the bottom of the Premier League table. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are chasing several loan deals with McAtee among their targets.

Whether or not a deal can be struck may depend on Luton’s fate, as the Hatters may wish to utilise McAtee themselves if they are competing in the Championship next season.