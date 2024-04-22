Sheffield United 'keen' on Barnsley star with connection to Manchester City prodigy
The 24-year-old, the brother of current Blades loanee James, has enjoyed a stellar campaign in League One with Barnsley. The Luton forward has scored 11 goals in the third tier and registered four assists.
There was Championship interest in the attacker during the January window, but he remained at Oakwell beyond the deadline. However, he may get the chance to step up to the second tier this summer.
Sheffield United look destined for a return to the Championship, stranded at the bottom of the Premier League table. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Blades are chasing several loan deals with McAtee among their targets.
Whether or not a deal can be struck may depend on Luton’s fate, as the Hatters may wish to utilise McAtee themselves if they are competing in the Championship next season.
His younger brother James has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane and his own future has been the subject of speculation. Leicester City are reportedly planning to make a move for the England under-21 international if they seal promotion from the Championship this season.
