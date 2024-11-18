A high-profile Leeds United exit and statement signings for Sheffield United and Barnsley have been forecasted by AI.

The January transfer window is edging closer and it is at this time of year that shopping lists are compiled.

Clubs now have clearer ideas of their areas of weakness and the winter window presents an opportunity for problems to be fixed.

SportsCasting have combed the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI to build a list of predicted January moves involving League One clubs.

Patrick Bamford - Leeds United to Wrexham, £4.5m

Anyone who suggested a move to Wrexham for Bamford four years ago would have been laughed at. In 2020, he was knocking on the door of the England set-up with his exploits in front of goal in the Premier League.

However, it has been a difficult few years the for Three Lions-capped marksman. He has found himself behind Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe in the pecking order and a move away from Elland Road does not seem completely unlikely.

A move to League One would be surprising but Wrexham have a penchant for pulling off major transfer coups.

Patrick Bamford has found opportunities limited at Leeds United this season. | Tony Johnson

Ali Al-Hamadi - Ipswich Town to Charlton Athletic, loan

A year ago, Al-Hamadi was a League Two player at AFC Wimbledon. Now, he is on the books of Premier League outfit Ipswich.

While his rise has been meteoric, the forward is not a regular for the Tractor Boys and a loan move back to the EFL could prove beneficial for his development.

Aaron Connolly - Sunderland to Wycombe Wanderers, loan

Hull City released Connolly in the summer but he bounced back with a move to their Championship rivals, Sunderland. He has been a regular from the bench but is still waiting on a league start for the Black Cats.

Cristian Shpendi - Cesena to Reading, £4m

Despite being something of an unknown quantity in England, the Albanian forward is highly-rated in Italy. At just 21, he is a key figure for Serie B side Cesena.

Yael Mouanga - Montpellier to Barnsley, £2m

Barnsley have become known for their habit of making left-field signing and Mouanga would certainly be one. A teenage defender, he currently represents French outfit Montpellier.

Ricky-Jade Jones - Peterborough United to Sheffield United, £5m

An attacking player blessed with blistering pace, Sheffield United were keen on Jones during the summer window. He has enjoyed a strong start to the season in League One, prompting Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony to warn his value has increased.

Richard Kone - Wycombe Wanderers to Swansea City, £4.5m

Considering how key he has been to Wycombe’s rise up the League One table, it would not be a surprise to see Championship clubs circle.

Arthur Okonkwo - Wrexham to Nantes, £3.4m

The goalkeeper has found a home in Wales, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Arsenal. At 23, he already boasts plenty of experience and could prove attractive to an array of clubs across the continent.

Lee Buchanan - Birmingham City to Hoffenheim, £3m