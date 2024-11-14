Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has warned that the value of Sheffield United and Newcastle United-linked forward Ricky-Jade Jones has increased.

The 22-year-old is among League One’s most revered attacking talents and is known for his blistering pace.

Sheffield United were heavily linked with a summer swoop, while Premier League side Newcastle were also credited with interest.

Reports earlier this year suggested a value of £2m, but MacAnthony has warned Jones will not come cheap with strong January interest anticipated.

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: "It’s lift off time for Ricky. Ricky has added regular goals to his game and he will be a striker everyone wants to buy in January.

Ricky-Jade Jones has enhanced his reputation with his exploits for Peterborough United this season. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

"A club agreed to buy him in the summer, but their takeover didn’t go through on time and now his price has gone up. Ricky could go for even more than Kwame [Poku] as he’s been with us since he was seven.”

According to The Star, Sheffield United had a deal in place to sign Jones in the summer. The Blades did manage to conduct some business with Posh in the summer, signing attacking full-back Harrison Burrows.

Peterborough have developed a stellar reputation for their development of young talent and have made significant profits on players in recent years.