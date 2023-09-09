Tuanzebe, a product of the Manchester United academy, became a free agent when lengthy association with the Red Devils came to an end.

He had been linked with Sheffield United, as well as Spanish outfit Real Betis, but has opted to remain in England and join Ipswich.

The move reunites Tuanzebe with Tractor Boys boss Kieran McKenna, who he worked with at Old Trafford.

Sheffield United-linked defender Axel Tuanzebe has signed for Championship side Ipswich Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The defender told TownTV: "It feels great to finally get the deal over the line.

“I had conversations with the manager earlier in the summer, having worked with him previously, and it’s great to have a familiar face. Knowing the calibre of coach he is, it was a good decision to come here because I know the standards he has and how thorough he is.

“The stadium, pitch and training ground are top notch and the group is humble, willing to work and everyone wants to take the club into a better position.

“I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

McKenna added: “We’re really pleased to have Axel at the football club. He’s a defender with a lot of experience and pedigree at a young age and a lot of qualities as a player and as a person. He’s fast, strong in one-on-one situations, is a good communicator and carries the ball well.

"We think he will bring a lot to the team and to the club. He has trained well with the group over the last week and will continue to do so. We want to build him up in a sensible way and get him back to his best condition.

"If we do that we feel we could have a very valuable asset for the team.

“We have enjoyed working with him this week and he’s enjoyed being with us and being part of the environment, getting to know the culture and how we play.