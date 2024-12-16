Sheffield United are reportedly looking at signing former Barnsley and Aston Villa defender James Bree from Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Over a decade has passed since Bree made his professional debut as a young prospect in Barnsley’s squad.

He was prised from Oakwell by Villa in 2016 and has since spent most of his career in the Championship, representing Ipswich Town, Luton Town and Southampton.

Bree helped the Saints clinch promotion from the second tier last season but has been a bit-part player in the Premier League.

Southampton's James Bree has been linked with Sheffield United. | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Despite Southampton’s struggles, Bree has been afforded just two starts in the league this term.

According to The Sun, Sheffield United are eyeing the 27-year-old and could potentially offer him a return to Yorkshire.

His experience of the Championship could potentially prove invaluable for the Blades, who are looking to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

A right-back by trade, the Yorkshireman has also been deployed as a left-back.

The likelihood of a January switch for Bree may be dependent on who Southampton choose as their new manager, with Russell Martin’s exit having recently been confirmed.

If Martin’s successor is an admirer of Bree, it may throw a spanner in the works of a move away from St Mary’s.