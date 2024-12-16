Sheffield United 'looking' at luring former Barnsley and Aston Villa defender from Premier League
Over a decade has passed since Bree made his professional debut as a young prospect in Barnsley’s squad.
He was prised from Oakwell by Villa in 2016 and has since spent most of his career in the Championship, representing Ipswich Town, Luton Town and Southampton.
Bree helped the Saints clinch promotion from the second tier last season but has been a bit-part player in the Premier League.
Despite Southampton’s struggles, Bree has been afforded just two starts in the league this term.
According to The Sun, Sheffield United are eyeing the 27-year-old and could potentially offer him a return to Yorkshire.
His experience of the Championship could potentially prove invaluable for the Blades, who are looking to secure an immediate return to the top flight.
A right-back by trade, the Yorkshireman has also been deployed as a left-back.
The likelihood of a January switch for Bree may be dependent on who Southampton choose as their new manager, with Russell Martin’s exit having recently been confirmed.
If Martin’s successor is an admirer of Bree, it may throw a spanner in the works of a move away from St Mary’s.
Bree has made a total of 33 appearances for Southampton since joining the club from Luton in 2023, scoring twice and registering one assist. Both of his goals for the Saints have been scored this season in the Carabao Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.