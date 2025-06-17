The Blades missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League last season, losing in the Championship play-off final to Sunderland.

After the dust settled on the campaign, the club’s hierarchy held a meeting regarding the future of their manager.

It appears a decision has been made, with widespread reports suggesting Wilder will not be leading his hometown club into the 2025/26 campaign.

He looks set to depart Bramall Lane for a fourth time, having left the club twice as a player and once previously as a manager.

As soon as a change is made in the dugout, speculation regarding potential replacements circulates at pace.

However, Sheffield United cannot afford to dawdle when it comes to finding a replacement. Pre-season is just around the corner and the Blades will be hoping the next campaign ends in promotion.

While fans will be hoping the club acts swiftly, Sheffield United do need to be shrewd in their judgement.

A bad appointment could undo a lot of good work and set the Blades back, making the decision the club have got to make a huge one.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to replace Wilder as Sheffield United’s manager.