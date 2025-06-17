Sheffield United next manager: Ex-Hull City, Barnsley and Everton men among favourites to succeed Chris Wilder

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST

Figures familiar with fans of Hull City and Barnsley are among the early favourites to replace Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss.

The Blades missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League last season, losing in the Championship play-off final to Sunderland.

After the dust settled on the campaign, the club’s hierarchy held a meeting regarding the future of their manager.

It appears a decision has been made, with widespread reports suggesting Wilder will not be leading his hometown club into the 2025/26 campaign.

He looks set to depart Bramall Lane for a fourth time, having left the club twice as a player and once previously as a manager.

As soon as a change is made in the dugout, speculation regarding potential replacements circulates at pace.

However, Sheffield United cannot afford to dawdle when it comes to finding a replacement. Pre-season is just around the corner and the Blades will be hoping the next campaign ends in promotion.

While fans will be hoping the club acts swiftly, Sheffield United do need to be shrewd in their judgement.

A bad appointment could undo a lot of good work and set the Blades back, making the decision the club have got to make a huge one.

Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to replace Wilder as Sheffield United’s manager.

A look at the early favourites to succeed Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss.

1. Favourites for Sheffield United job

A look at the early favourites to succeed Chris Wilder as Sheffield United boss. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

2. 16. Rafa Benitez

25/1 | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 15. Steffen Hojer

20/1 | KOCA SULEJMANOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

4. 14. Liam Rosenior

20/1 | FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderEverton
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice